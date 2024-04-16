Bangladesh Name Pakistan's Mushtaq As New Spin Coach

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 7:31 PM

Bangladesh named former Pakistan leg-spinner and World Cup winner Mushtaq Ahmed on Tuesday as the spin-bowling coach for the men's national cricket team.

Mushtaq will join the side before a preparation camp for next month's five-match Twenty20 international series against Zimbabwe and will work with the Bangladesh team until the end of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

Bangladesh has been in the hunt for a spin-bowling coach since Sri Lankan Rangana Herath left in November. Local coach Sohel Islam filled in during the recent series against Sri Lanka.

Mushtaq was spin coach with England from 2008-14, the West Indies in 2018-19 and Pakistan from 2020-2022.

He was also Pakistan's bowling consultant between 2014 and 2016.

"It is a great honour for me to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team as a spin-bowling coach," 53-year-old Mushtaq said.

"I am looking forward to the role and want to pass my experience to the players because they are very coachable and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around.

"They can beat anyone because they have the capability, the resources and the talent. I will try to instil that belief into them," he said.

Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe for five T20s from May 3-12 before travelling to the United States for a three-match series against the hosts and the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ:

Babar back as captain as Pakistan face New Zealand

Ex-cricket star Michael Slater collapses after being refused bail

IPL 2024: Hyderabad beat Bengaluru in highest-scoring T20 game in history