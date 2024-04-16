Zerodha Co-Founder Launches Wtfund To Support Young Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 16 (KNN) Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of leading brokerage firm Zerodha, has announced the launch of WTFund - a pioneering non-dilutive grant fund aimed at nurturing young entrepreneurs aged 25 and under.

This initiative marks one of the first of its kind in providing comprehensive support to exceptional individuals with the potential to revolutionise their respective industries.

The WTFund offers a unique growth platform for emerging founders, creators, makers, and dreamers, providing them with financial assistance and the opportunity to engage with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals.

Successful applicants will receive a non-dilutive grant of Rs 20 Lakh, enabling them to retain full equity in their ventures.

In addition to the grant, beneficiaries will gain access to mentorship pods led by experienced operators, a supportive community through the WTF ecosystem, and valuable feedback opportunities.

The fund aims to create an environment that encourages young entrepreneurs to embrace risk and pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions.

"The India of today is vastly different from the one I grew up in," said Nikhil Kamath. "Back then, the emphasis was on securing stable employment rather than pursuing entrepreneurship and embracing risk. Today, young founders tend to create the most impact within entrepreneurship. At WTF, our goal is to cultivate a culture that encourages young entrepreneurs to embrace risk by providing a comprehensive support system."

The WTFund will select forty entrepreneurs aged 25 or below for funding and mentorship over the course of one year. The selected founders will receive support until they secure their first institutional funding round.

Applications for the WTFund will open on April 15, 2024, and can be submitted through the WTF Website ( ).

(KNN Bureau)