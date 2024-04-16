(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russian scientists have developed a new medicine designed to combat a growing public health threat: antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
The drug, details of which were reported by Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS , is said to be effective against a range of problematic antibiotic-resistant bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli, and Klebsiella pneumoniae. Studies have shown the medicine to have high efficacy and a favourable safety profile, offering promise in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.
Antimicrobial resistance is a growing concern as bacteria and other microbes develop mechanisms to evade the drugs designed to kill them. This renders existing antibiotics ineffective, making even common infections potentially life-threatening.
The Russian Ministry of Health reports the new drug is intended for the treatment of bacterial infections, offering a potentially crucial tool in the battle against antimicrobial resistance.
