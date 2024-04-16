Cuba Gears Up To Welcome 200,000 Russian Tourists In 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Cuba is anticipating a significant boost in tourism from Russia this year, aiming to welcome at least 200,000 Russian visitors. This ambitious target comes on the heels of a strong first quarter, with 66,887 Russian tourists arriving in Cuba between January and March 2024.

This figure marks a record high, nearly doubling the 32,224 Russians who visited during the same period in 2023, according to Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS .

To accommodate the expected influx, Cuban authorities are in discussions with Russia to increase the number of direct flights between the two countries. Existing routes to Havana, Varadero, and Cayo Coco are already experiencing near-capacity loads, averaging a 94% occupancy rate.

“Pre-pandemic, in 2019, there were 18 weekly flights from Russia to Cuba,” explained Christina Leon, tourism counsellor at the Cuban embassy in Russia.“Now, the aim is to expand the departure points, potentially reaching 20 flights per week.”

Cuba's tourism industry also hopes to attract Russian investment in hotels and other tourism-related infrastructure. The island nation welcomed 185,000 Russian tourists in 2023, and this year's target suggests a potential increase of over 10%.