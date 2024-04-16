Egyptian President Meets Russian Intelligence Chief To Discuss Regional Stability

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, hosted Sergei Naryshkin, the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, on Tuesday. The meeting, which also included Abbas Kamel, the Chief of Egypt's General Intelligence Service, focused on a range of pressing regional and international concerns.

The talks centered on the current situation in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip and the broader regional tensions.

The leaders discussed various African issues, anti-terrorism efforts, and the evolving global landscape, with a special emphasis on Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The president's spokesperson, Ahmed Fahmy, highlighted Egypt's proactive role in mediating the regional conflicts. He underscored the urgency of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the need for ample humanitarian assistance to alleviate regional tensions.

The meeting underscored the critical need for a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue. This includes the establishment of a Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

The dialogue reaffirmed the mutual commitment to ongoing consultations and coordination on various matters, aiming to bolster the shared interests of both nations and their historical ties.