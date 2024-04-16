Brazil Ramps Up Meat Exports To China With New Processing Plants

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Brazil is aiming to become a bigger player in the global meat market, with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva personally overseeing the shipment of the first batch of meat products from newly authorized processing plants headed for China.

This move aligns with the federal government's broader strategy to expand international trade and create new export opportunities. Since the beginning of 2023, Brazil has secured access to 105 new markets across 50 countries, exceeding initial government targets by 50%.

A key factor in this growth is China's approval of 38 new Brazilian meat processing plants, bringing the total to 145, according to a report by Brasil 247, a partner of TV BRICS . This is expected to translate into a significant boost for Brazil's trade balance, with forecasts predicting a rise of R$10 billion ($1.95 billion) within the next year.

President Lula da Silva expressed optimism for the future, aiming for a sustained increase in foreign trade volume, reaching R$1 trillion ($195 billion) over the next decade.