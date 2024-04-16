Tension Between Israel & Iran A Matter Of Global Concern: S. Jaishankar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 16 (IANS) The tension between Israel and Iran is a matter of deep global concern, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at an interactive session titled 'Vishwa Bandhu Bharat' organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at Rajajinagar, the minister said that tension between any two countries of the world can lead to a global crisis.

"Such tensions will lead to an increase in oil prices, food prices, and inflation. The only panacea for all such global problems is the concept of 'Vishwa Bandhu'," he said.

"An Indian ship is caught in the turmoil in Iran with 17 Indian nationals on board. Efforts are being made to bring them back safely," the External Affairs Minister added.

He also said that about 18 lakh Indians are staying in that region and "it is our responsibility to evacuate them at the earliest".

"There is tension in Ukraine. The war is continuing in Gaza. The situation in the Indian Pacific is disturbed. There are about 20 countries that do not talk to each other. There is a need for a mature leadership to face these challenges. A unilateral approach will not help in this situation. Even the UN does not do much in this regard. However, India has lent its voice to the Global South. We have drawn the attention of the world through our G20 Presidency," Jaishankar said.