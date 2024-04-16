Prime Minister Of Romania Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of Romania HE Marcel Ciolacu arrived Tuesday in Doha on an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at the Doha International Airport by Director of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Romania HE Osama bin Yousef Al Qaradawi, and Ambassador of Romania to the State of Qatar HE Nicusor Daniel Tanase.