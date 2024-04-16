Bangladesh Captain Najmul Hossain Optimistic About Tamim Iqbal's International Return

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Najmul Expresses Hope for Tamim's Return to International Cricket

Bangladesh's captain, Najmul Hossain, revealed on Tuesday that veteran opener Tamim Iqbal is taking some time to contemplate his return to the national team. The discussion took place on April 15 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, where Najmul and Tamim conversed about the latter's international future.

Tamim, who retired from T20Is, is currently contemplating his availability for the other two formats.

"We had a chat about cricket and discussed Tamim's current situation and our thoughts as team management and me as captain. It's hard to say definitively at this point because it's a matter of time, and Tamim has requested some time to think it over. We'll let the Dhaka Premier League conclude, and then I'll also need to ponder over it," Najmul told reporters during a private event on Monday, elaborating on his meeting with the experienced left-handed batsman.

"Although he retired from T20s, naturally, I would be delighted if he returns to any format if he's fit. I believe not only me but the entire nation and fellow cricketers would be thrilled. It's a collective wish, but most importantly, he needs to have the desire. After that, the process will commence. We also discussed my wishes and expectations as captain," he added.

Najmul emphasized that he prefers not to make grand statements before the ICC T20 World Cup and would prefer if expectations were kept realistic.

"Every year before the World Cup, there's a lot of talk about our goals and aspirations. I urge everyone not to set high expectations. Let's keep them within ourselves. Bangladesh's aspirations are well-known, and we have ambitious goals for the team, but excessive hype isn't necessary. Results will speak for themselves when the time comes," Najmul remarked.

"All I can assure is that those playing in the team will give their all, and we'll aim for victory. We play each year with hope, but there's no need to set lofty goals too early," he continued.

Addressing recent speculation about Mustafizur Rahman's commitment to the national team amid his IPL stint, Najmul defended the left-arm pacer's dedication.

"Mustafizur's commitment to the national team is unwavering. Despite playing in a foreign league like the IPL, his desire to perform for Bangladesh is immense. He meticulously considers every ball when playing for Bangladesh, and there's no lack of dedication. He's not in a relaxed mode when representing the national team," Najmul concluded.

