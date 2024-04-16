7 Korean horror movies to watch on Netflix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven Korean horror movies available on Netflix that you might enjoy.
Here are seven Korean horror movies available on Netflix that you might enjoy.
Set in a girls' boarding school during the Japanese occupation of Korea, this horror mystery follows a new student who uncovers dark secrets experiments conducted on the students.
This horror mystery takes place at a girls' boarding school during the Japanese rule of Korea. A new student discovers dark secrets and cruel experiments.
Inspired by a Korean urban legend, this horror film follows a family who moves to a rural village haunted by a mysterious creature called the "Jangsan Tiger."
Directed by Bong Joon-ho, follows a family's attempt to rescue their daughter from a horrific entity that erupts from Seoul's Han River. The film features horror and suspense.
A critically regarded zombie apocalypse thriller set aboard a Busan train. Zombie hordes threaten passengers as a mystery infection spreads swiftly.
In this horror film by Na Hong-jin, a police investigator investigates inexplicable deaths in a tiny community. As he investigates, he discovers dark secrets and evil powers.
A thriller that revolves around a woman who discovers a phone that allows her to communicate with her past self. However, altering the past comes with dire consequences.
MENAFN16042024007385015968ID1108101547
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.