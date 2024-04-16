IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Credits KKR Coach Gautam Gambhir For Batting Promotion And Confidence Boost

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sunil Narine, the seasoned West Indian all-rounder, finds himself in contention for the Orange Cap in IPL 2024. However, if someone had suggested this scenario to him at the start of the season, Narine admits he would have taken it as a joke. Opening the batting and excelling with the bat was not something he anticipated, especially considering his limited contributions with the bat in previous years.

Speaking candidly about his newfound role, Narine credits Kolkata Knight Riders' coach Gautam Gambhir for instilling confidence in him and promoting him to the opening position. According to Narine, Gambhir's assurance and belief in his abilities played a crucial role in his transformation into a reliable opener for the team.

Sunil Narine: "At the start of the season if anyone had told him he'd be in the race for the Orange cap) I would have taken it as a joke because I haven't opened in such a long time or did much with the bat in the years past. (Opening this year) With GG (Gambhir) coming back, he gave me the confidence and his assurance that I'll open the batting. (Mindset) The job is just to go out there and try to give a good start, whatever the situation is, still keep going because if you try to face dot balls in the powerplay, it could hurt you in the backend. So just go there and try to give your team a good start. We have an understanding about it, it's not going to be easy (bowling here), we have to make use of the powerplay, pick up early wickets and make sure that we control in the middle and try to restrict them. ("I will be watching it from home, Badree," were Narine's words after previous match when asked if he could make it to the T20 WC. When asked about that statement today) It is what it is, we'll have to see what the future holds"

Narine emphasises the importance of mindset in his approach to opening the batting. He acknowledges the significance of providing a solid start to the team, particularly during the powerplay overs. Narine's mindset revolves around being proactive and aggressive, ensuring that he capitalizes on scoring opportunities and avoids facing too many dot balls, which could prove detrimental to the team's total in the later stages of the innings.

Reflecting on his team's strategy, Narine highlights the importance of utilizing the powerplay overs effectively, both with the bat and ball. He emphasizes the need to pick up early wickets and maintain control over the game's tempo, especially during the middle overs, to restrict the opposition's scoring.

Regarding his prospects for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Narine remains pragmatic. He recalls his previous statement about watching the tournament from home, indicating uncertainty about his selection. Narine acknowledges that while he hopes for the best, he understands that the final decision lies in the hands of the selectors.

In conclusion, Sunil Narine's unexpected success as an opening batsman in IPL 2024 is a testament to his adaptability and determination. With the support and guidance of coach Gautam Gambhir, Narine has embraced his new role with confidence and continues to make significant contributions to the Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign in the tournament.

