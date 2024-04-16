Scattered Rains, Strong Winds Continue: Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In its latest update, the Qatar Meteorology Department announced that the country continues witnessing scattered rains, strong winds, and cloudy weather.

"Total amount of rain reached 45ml at places North of the country observed accompanied by strong wind exceeding 20 KT," the department reported.

It was also reported that strong wind was experienced in the southern part of the country with horizontal visibility down to less than 3km.

QMD also revealed satellite image showing increasing cloud formations over country with scattered rain that maybe thundery at times.

Residents and visitors in Qatar are advised to exercise caution and adhere to any guidance issued by local authorities as the country navigates through this period of unpredictable weather.