Jordan-Saudi Parliamentarians Hold Talks To Strengthen Ties

Amman, Apr. 16 (Petra) - Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Ahmed Safadi and Saudi Shura Council Speaker Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh underlined on Tuesday the enduring relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz.Safadi and Al Sheikh highlighted the robust bilateral ties and ongoing collaboration, with coordination between Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman being pivotal. They underscored bolstering joint parliamentary efforts and aligning positions in Arab and international forums to serve their peoples and regional interests.Jordan values Saudi support, as evident in recent communications between King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reflecting solidarity and cooperation for mutual benefit, Safadi said.Safadi and Al Sheikh stressed the indivisible security and stability of their nations and reiterated their unified stance in supporting Palestinians, halting aggression against Gaza, and advocating for Palestinian statehood.The Saudi Shura Council Speaker emphasized the pinnacle of Jordanian-Saudi relations, highlighting continuous cooperation with the Lower House of Parliament and the exchange of expertise between joint committees in both chambers.He underscored the importance of implementing outcomes from relevant committee visits, reflecting the commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.