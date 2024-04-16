Media reports Saudis affirming shooting down Irani drones

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia participated in putting down some Iranian UAVs throughout Saturday’s attack on Israel, an outlet in the royal family has confessed in reply to a statement by the Israeli public broadcaster Kan. Based on the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Tehran’s assault included 170 drones, over 30 cruise projectiles as well as over 120 ballistic projectiles. The attacks came in revenge for the bombardment of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, that caused the death of many senior Iranian army officers previously this month.



The United States, United Kingdom, France as well as Jordan assisted the IDF interrupt nearly all of the entering missiles throughout Saturday’s assault. Based on Kan, Saudi Arabia joined in the attempt too. “A source from the Saudi royal family, who prefers anonymity” has talked with Kan also “subtly acknowledged” the kingdom’s part, claiming that Riyadh’s air defenses automatically interrupted “any suspicious entity,” based on the formal website of the al-Saud dynasty. The same outlet accused Iran of prompting the war in Gaza amid Israel as well as Hamas, accusing Tehran of trying to “unravel the progress” in normalizing ties amid Riyadh as well as West Jerusalem.



“Iran is a nation that endorses terrorism, and the world should have curtailed it much earlier,” the unknown representative informed Kan. The unknown royal’s declarations would embody a change from recent Saudi rhetoric, which has condemned Israel’s onslaught against the Palestinians in Gaza while attempting to finish tens of years-long hostility with Iran. The Sunni Muslim kingdom has long been associated with the United States also has assisted crack downs on Shia Muslims in regions like Bahrain as well as Yemen, thinking them to be substitutions of the Islamic republic.

