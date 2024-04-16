Energy Regulatory Chief Advocates Sustainability At Abu Dhabi Summit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 16 (Petra) - Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission, Ziad Saaida, emphasized the authority's commitment to bolstering capabilities in the energy sector by exchanging expertise, sharing the latest data, and adopting best practices and technologies to tackle challenges and foster a safer and more sustainable energy landscape.In a statement released Tuesday, during his attendance at the 2024 World Future Energy Summit's Sustainable Business Communication Program in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saaida highlighted Jordan's notable achievements in the energy sector, underscoring the significance of participation in this summit, aimed at advancing sustainability in the MENA region and providing a global platform for business, innovation, and knowledge exchange.Accompanied by Deputy Chairman of the Commission's Board of Commissioners, Zahira Tabishat, the Jordanian delegation engaged in specialized tours showcasing cutting-edge technologies supporting green transformation across various domains, including green hydrogen, energy storage, water analysis, artificial intelligence, climate resilience, environmental protection, and electric mobility.On the summit's sidelines, where policymakers, decision-makers, experts, and solution providers convened, Saaida held discussions with officials from the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, the Union Water and Electricity Company, and the Masdar Future Energy Company.