               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Video: 6 Dead As Boat Ferrying Schoolchildren Capsizes In Jhelum In Srinagar


4/16/2024 7:06:24 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Srinagar Boat Tragedy: Widescale Rescue Operation Underway To Locate Missing Persons Deadly Boat Capsize In Srinagar: Incomplete Bridge Raises Questions


MENAFN16042024000215011059ID1108099818

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search