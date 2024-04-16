Allies Have Specific List Of Weapons Ukraine Needs To Win - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) All allies of Ukraine have been provided a specific list of weapons that the embattled nation needs to change the course of the war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the American TV channel PBS , Ukrinform reports.

“There are specific weapons to move forward, there are specific weapons to protect our sky, there are tools to unblock the sky for people to move forward. All partners have this plan. They have at their disposal (a list of, - ed.) what we really need technically," the president said.

In the interview, he recalled that "we are fighting a big army." "Yes, they spare no one, they don't train them, they are not as trained as our guys, but there's a lot of them. They have an unlimited number of people and a large amount of shells. Those are not made in Russia. They are made in Iran. They would give them 300 to 350 Shaheds per month. And every month they launched this amount at us," Zelensky said.

As reported, on April 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where participants discussed Ukraine's defense needs, as well as the protection of critical infrastructure.