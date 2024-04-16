Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) Pipeline Landscape Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights About 250+ Companies And 250+ Pipeline Drugs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This "Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia - Pipeline Insight, 2024," report provides comprehensive insights about 250+ companies and 250+ pipeline drugs in Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Emerging Drugs
CPX-351: Jazz PharmaceuticalsVyxeos (cytarabine and daunorubicin) liposome for injection, or CPX-351, is an investigational product being evaluated for the treatment of AML and is a combination of cytarabine and daunorubicin encapsulated within a nano-scale liposome at a 5:1 molar ratio. It is currently in phase II stage of development for ALL.
JZP-458: Jazz PharmaceuticalsJZP-458 is being developed by Jazz Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. It is currently in phase II/III stage of development.
UCART22: CellectisUCART22 is one of Cellectis' wholly owned, allogeneic, off-the-shelf gene-edited T-cell product candidates designed for the treatment of relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (R/R B-ALL). Like CD19, CD22 is a cell surface antigen expressed from the pre-B-cell stage of development through mature B-cells. CD22 expression occurs in more than 90% of patients with B-ALL. It is currently in phase I stage of development.
JZP-341: Jazz PharmaceuticalsJZP-341 is being developed by Jazz Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. It is currently in preclinical stage of development.
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
There are approx. 250+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. The companies which have their Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II/III include Jazz Pharmaceuticals and others
Key Questions
How many companies are developing Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia drugs? How many Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia drugs are developed by each company? How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia therapeutics? What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies? What are the clinical studies going on for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
PersonGen BioTherapeutics Novartis Pharmaceuticals Jazz Pharmaceuticals Takara Bio Inc. Cellectis S.A. AbbVie Autolus Limited Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd. Pinze Lifetechnology Co. Ltd. Celgene
Key Products
CD7 CAR-T cells infusion CTL019 JZP-458 TBI-1501 UCART22 Navitoclax AUTO1 CNCT19 PZ01 CAR-T cells JCAR017
Phases
Late-stage products (Phase III) Mid-stage products (Phase II) Early-stage products (Phase I) along with the details of Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Infusion Intradermal Intramuscular Intranasal Intravenous Oral Parenteral Subcutaneous.
Molecule Type
Gene therapies Small molecule Vaccines Polymers Peptides Monoclonal antibodies
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Report Insights
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Analysis Therapeutic Assessment Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Report Assessment
Pipeline Product Profiles Therapeutic Assessment Pipeline Assessment Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs
