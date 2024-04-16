Israel puts on display outcome of Iranian assault on airbase

(MENAFN) Following the Iranian airstrikes on Israel over the weekend, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have claimed that only minor damage was inflicted on one military base, as they released footage showcasing repair efforts at the facility. The airstrikes, launched by Tehran in retaliation for the bombing of an Iranian consular compound in Syria earlier in the month, have intensified tensions between the two nations. While West Jerusalem has remained silent on the consular attack, Tehran has accused Israel of orchestrating the assassination of several high-ranking military personnel.



According to Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesperson, despite the barrage of approximately 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles launched by Iran, only a few managed to breach the combined air defenses of Israel and its allies. In a press release on Sunday, the IDF highlighted that the ballistic missiles that did breach Israeli defenses caused only minor damage to the infrastructure at the Nevatim base, a crucial military installation.



The IDF further emphasized that despite the damage, the functionality of the Nevatim base remained intact, with planes continuing to take off and land to carry out defense and attack missions. However, reports from ABC News, citing a senior United States official, suggested that as many as nine missiles managed to penetrate Israeli defenses. Among them, five ballistic missiles struck the Nevatim Airbase, resulting in damage to a C-130 transport plane, a runway, and empty storage facilities. Additionally, four missiles targeted the Negev Airbase, although they reportedly caused no significant damage.



The release of the footage depicting the aftermath of the Iranian airstrikes comes amidst heightened tensions in the region, underscoring Israel's efforts to showcase its resilience and the effectiveness of its defense systems. As both countries navigate the aftermath of the attacks and their implications for regional stability, the situation remains fluid, with observers closely monitoring developments for any further escalation in hostilities.

