IPL 2024: 'He Has Golden Chance To Be India’S Match-Winner', Rayudu Calls For DK's Inclusion In T20 WC Squad

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu advocated for Dinesh Karthik's inclusion in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicket-keeper batter smashed a 35-ball 83 in the losing cause against Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Chasing a mammoth total of 287, Du Plessis (62 off 28) and Virat Kohli (42 off 20) set the tone for the RCB chase. Then came a vintage performance by Dinesh Karthik, who single-handedly kept the hosts in play with 35-ball 83, as RCB finished with 262 for 7.
In 7 games until now, the veteran has racked up 226 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 205.45 with 2 half-centuries. Rayudu revealed that Karthik has always been in the shadow of MS Dhoni and did not get a lot of opportunities to showcase his talent.
“From his childhood, I have seen how talented he is. He has always been in the shadow of MS Dhoni and he did not get a lot of opportunities to showcase his talent. He has a golden chance to be India's match-winner one last time and end his career by lifting the World Cup. So, I believe that Karthik should be taken to the World Cup," Rayudu told Star Sports.
However, Irfan Pathan on the other hand was of a different opinion regarding Kathik's selection and said that the bowler in the ICC event will be of a different level and it will not be easy for Karthik to score runs against them.
"He is playing in full flow; he is looking in great rhythm. But Indian cricket and World Cup are on a different level. In World Cups, you won't see uncapped players bowling. There is no Impact rule either. Your batting becomes a little limited there and playing in that pressure is different,” said Pathan.
