Israel Pledges Response To Iranian Assault

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Amid mounting calls for restraint, the Israeli army chief has pledged retaliation for Iran's missile and drone assault.

Gen. Herzi Halevi issued the warning while speaking troops at a military base struck in the Iranian attack late on Saturday.

AFP quoted him as saying:“This launch of so many missiles and UAVs into the territory of Israel will be met with a response.”

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also pledged a response to the Iranian attack.

“We will do whatever is necessary to protect the State of Israel, and we will do it at the opportunity and the time we will choose,” he said in a statement.

In retaliation for the April 1 strike on its consulate in Damascus, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles towards Israel.

For its part, Tehran has defended the military action as an inalienable right to avenge the consulate attack. Iran has also asked the Jewish state to avoid further escalatory measures.

PAN Monitor/mud

