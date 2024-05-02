Nine Government Employees Face Criminal Prosecution Over Attendance, Wage Fraud

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Prosecutor in country referred nine government employees to the Criminal Court for being out of office during work hours and manipulating their attendance.

The Public Prosecution has initiated investigations against the defendants who were previously arrested in coordination with the Audit Bureau. It was found that they manipulated their hours of attendance to show that they were in office while being physically outside their workplace, and for receiving wages for those hours that were not due to them, violating the laws and regulations of their employer.

Investigations revealed that one of them recorded their entry and exit time from their workplace through the employment card of each of the others accused, which appears in the official statements given by the entity that they are present at their work.

The Prosecution in its statement added that the defendants have committed crimes of appropriating public funds and forging and using official documents, as these acts constitute felonies punishable by imprisonment and a fine.

