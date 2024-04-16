Bengaluru Faces Dry Spell: No Rainfall In 146 Days, IMD Predicts Relief By April 21

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru, known for its pleasant climate, is now experiencing an unusual dry spell, with the city not seeing any rainfall for the past 146 days, according to reports from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This prolonged dry spell has raised concerns about water scarcity and the rising temperatures in the city.

The last recorded rainfall in Bengaluru dates back to November 21, 2023, marking five months without any significant precipitation. The IMD forecasts indicate that this dry spell is likely to persist for another week, with the possibility of rain by April 21, bringing some relief to the parched city.

Recent studies have highlighted a concerning trend of increasing temperatures in Bengaluru over the past few decades. In the last 42 years, the average temperature has risen by approximately one degree Celsius, with a significant acceleration observed in the last two decades. This temperature rise has exacerbated issues such as water source evaporation and decreased rainfall.

The diminishing rainfall over the past three years has directly impacted the groundwater levels and reservoir capacities, aggravating the problem of water scarcity in Bengaluru. The lack of precipitation has not only depleted water reserves but has also contributed to drought-like conditions in certain parts of the state.

While some coastal districts witnessed light rainfall a few days ago, providing temporary relief, the overall rainfall has been insufficient to alleviate the prevailing drought conditions. Areas such as Agumbe in Shivamogga recorded the highest rainfall of 8 cm, while parts of North Karnataka received 2 cm of rainfall. However, the intermittent showers were not substantial enough to mitigate the drought situation.