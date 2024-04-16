Zip By Spree Hotels Bella Heights Unveils Newest Retreat In Mcleod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh, April 15, 2024: Spree Hospitality, a subsidiary of EaseMyTrip and a distinguished name in the hospitality industry announces the opening of its newest property, ZiP By Spree Hotels Bella Heights, nestled in the picturesque hill station of McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh. Opening its doors to guests today, the hotel promises a luxurious and rejuvenating retreat amidst the serene surroundings of the Himalayas.



Conveniently located just 100 meters away from the revered Dalai Lama Monastery, ZiP By Spree Hotels Bella Heights offers thoughtfully designed rooms, each crafted to provide comfort and tranquility to every guest. From spacious accommodations to modern amenities, the hotel aims to provide a memorable stay experience for all visitors.



Guests can indulge in a culinary journey at Treat, the hotel\'s rooftop restaurant offering panoramic views of the breathtaking landscape. For those seeking relaxation and wellness, the hotel features a dedicated Yoga Room where guests can rejuvenate their mind, body, and soul. Fitness enthusiasts can stay active at Energize, the hotel\'s well-equipped gymnasium.



Furthermore, ZiP By Spree Hotels Bella Heights has Celebrate, a banquet hall ideal for hosting events, conferences, and social gatherings, ensuring every occasion is a memorable one.



Sharing his excitement over the new property launch, Mr. Sagar Khurana, Executive Vice President of Spree Hospitality said, \"We are delighted to introduce ZiP By Spree Hotels Bella Heights to the vibrant hospitality landscape of McLeod Ganj. With our commitment to providing exceptional service and unforgettable experiences, we look forward to welcoming guests and creating cherished memories in the lap of the Himalayas.\"



Amidst the tranquil beauty of the Himalayas, McLeod Ganj has swiftly emerged as a cherished hill station hotspot for travelers seeking solace and adventure alike. As the summer season draws near, the expectation for memorable getaways in this scenic haven is palpable. Against this backdrop of burgeoning wanderlust, ZiP By Spree Hotels Bella Heights eagerly awaits the arrival of distinguished guests, poised to offer an unparalleled hospitality experience amidst the ethereal charm of McLeod Ganj.



ZiP by Spree Hotels offers mid-segment luxurious hotels at affordable prices. With a perfect fusion of comfort and exceptional value, every stay at ZiP promises an unforgettable experience.





About Spree Hospitality



Founded by Keshav Baljee in 2010, Spree Hospitality, a subsidiary of EaseMyTrip is Indiaâ€TMs leading boutique and mid-market hospitality operator. Spree focuses on full-service, high-quality hotels across key destinations in India. Its tagline is â€œDo Moreâ€ - which means going above and beyond for our guests, our partners, and our employees. By doing this, we convert normal â€œstaysâ€ to â€œSpreesâ€. Come Spree with us on your next stay. Spree currently operates over 30 properties across India, with many upcoming properties as well.

