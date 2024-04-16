Lusail Tram Transports 5.5 Million Passengers Since Jan 2022

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: After opening of all Orange Line stations and launch of Pink Line of Lusail Tram, the remaining lines and stations on the tram network will be“opened concurrently with the completion of ongoing development works in the Lusail area”.

An official of Qatar Rail has said that the remaining stations and lines of Lusail Tram network will be opened in coordination with the relevant authorities in the Ministries of Transport and Interior and Qatari Diar company.

Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) recently started services on the full Orange Line and Pink Line of the Lusail Tram to the public.

Ajlan Eid Al Enazi, Chief of Strategy and Business Development at Qatar Rail, briefing the media.

All stations on the Orange Line are now fully operational with the recent opening of new stations, including Naifa, Fox Hills - South, Downtown Lusail, Al Khayl Street, Fox Hills - North, Crescent Park - North, Rawdat Lusail, Erkiyah, Lusail Stadium, and Al Yasmeen.

The recent service expansion also included the opening of all Pink Line stations, starting from Legtaifiya and reaching Seef Lusail – North, excluding Al Sa'ad Plaza station, which will be made operational later.

Each tram train consists of 64 seats and a comfortable capacity of 209 passengers in both Standard and Family Class.

Each train has six screens to display travel information and around 20 USB ports. The tram differs from the metro in that each tram has a driver, and its maximum speed is approximately 60 km/h. Trams are considered environmentally friendly systems, using LED lighting and electric brake systems.

The Travel Cards work across both the Tram and the Metro with no additional costs; however, customers must always remember to tap in and tap out using validators onboard the Tram to avoid paying twice.

Eng. Jassim Al Ansari, Chief of Program Delivery at Qatar Rail

The media toured the newly opened stations where the media representatives were briefed about the Lusail Tram network by Qatar Rail officials.

“We are pleased to expand the Lusail Tram services in Lusail City through the completion of the operations for all Orange Line stations and the launch of the Pink Line. The current phase represents a significant milestone and a qualitative leap in our journey towards developing the public transportation system in Lusail City,” said Ajlan Eid Al Enazi, Chief of Strategy and Business Development at Qatar Rail. He said they were looking forward to continuing to enhance tram services, expanding their scope, and opening the remaining lines to serve the residents and visitors of Lusail City.

“The total number of tram users since its launch in January 2022 has reached approximately 5.5 million passengers.” He said the Tram has played a significant role in facilitating the transportation of residents and visitors within Lusail city during major events hosted by the country over the past two years, including the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

“Existing Doha Metro Travel Cards will allow customers to seamlessly move throughout the Metro and Tram networks as well as provide access to our metroexpress and metrolink services at nominal rates, aligning with Qatar Rail's efforts to provide a seamless and integrated transportation experience.” By providing high-standard and reliable transportation services for customers, he said, Qatar Rail aims to meet the needs of Lusail City's residents and visitors and enhance sustainable travel while reducing traffic congestion in the city.

He also advised all visitors to Lusail City to exercise caution, vigilance, and adhere to traffic signs, especially as this new phase has seen the opening of at-grade stations and tram operations on streets alongside vehicles and pedestrians.

Eng. Jassim Al Ansari, Chief of Program Delivery at Qatar Rail, said that the expansion of Lusail Tram services includes completing the operations of all Orange Line stations and the launch of the Pink Line service, excluding Al Sa'ad Plaza station.

“The Lusail Tram service operates during the same service hours as the Doha Metro,” he added. Al Ansari said that the Lusail Tram network covers a distance of 19km and consists of four lines (Orange, Pink, Purple, and Turquoise), connecting various government offices, residential towers, leisure and sports facilities, avenues, marinas, and other major attractions across Lusail City. He said the newly opened stations give direct access to several key attractions in Lusail city including Al Seef area, Crescent Park, Lusail Boulevard and Al Maha Island.

Eng. Ahmed Al Saleh, Senior Director of Lusail Tram Project at Qatar Rail, said with the launch of the Pink Line and the completion of all Orange Line stations, approximately 21 out of the total 25 stations in the network are now operational, representing around 80% of the network's stations open to the public. Al Saleh said Qatar Rail has coordinated with various partners in the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Interior to conduct awareness campaigns aimed at introducing the tram system and emphasising the importance of pedestrians and drivers adhering to traffic safety guidelines, signs, and signals.

He said the Lusail Tram is eco-friendly, providing a greener and more efficient alternative to cars. It relies on ground-level electric power supply, uses LED lighting systems, and state-of-the-art electric braking systems.

“Additionally, trams are much more efficient in terms of road usage, as one train can replace about 40 cars, which occupy a significantly larger area of road space, contributing to reducing the negative impacts of transportation, especially Co2 emissions.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Saleh, Senior Director of Lusail Tram Project at Qatar Rail.

Each station contains a customer information centre, Travel Card vending machines, live digital service updates, separate male and female prayer facilities and restrooms that cater to people with mobility impairments. The stations also include clear directional signages to help customers navigate throughout their journey easily.

All stations are equipped with CCTV and a first aid room to maintain the security and safety of all customers. The design of the Lusail Tram was inspired by“Al Mehmel”, which signifies“The Dhow” – a traditional Qatari boat used for pearl fishing. The concept focused on the sea and dhow pearl fishing, incorporating calm, cool, elegant, and tranquil elements into the design.