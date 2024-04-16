Amit Shah To Address Rally In Jammu Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot are gearing up to address the gatherings in Jammu and Kathua on Tuesday.
Amit Shah is scheduled to speak at the Manhas Biradari Ground near Paloura, rallying support for BJP candidates Dr. Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma, contesting from Udhampur and Jammu Parliamentary constituencies, respectively.ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot will address rallies in Kathua in support of Congress candidates, including Choudhary Lal Singh for the Udhampur constituency and Raman Bhalla for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat.
With the first phase of campaigning nearing its conclusion, these rallies hold strategic significance, particularly in hotly contested constituencies like Udhampur and Jammu.
In Udhampur, the battle is primarily between Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Congress' Choudhary Lal Singh, with other candidates also vying for attention. The constituency heads to the polls on April 19. Read Also Amit Shah To Address Election Rally In Jammu Next Week: BJP Amit Shah Slams Congress For Doing Nothing On Article 370 For Decades
Similarly, in Jammu, the main contest is between BJP's Jugal Kishore and Congress' Raman Bhalla, with other parties also in the fray. This constituency is spread over four districts and is scheduled for elections in the second phase on April 26, 2024.
Furthermore, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security, Shamsheer Hussain, also issued an advisory for people to arrive on time for smooth entry before the start of the programme.
(KNO)
