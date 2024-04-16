Amit Shah To Address Rally In Jammu Today

Amit Shah is scheduled to speak at the Manhas Biradari Ground near Paloura, rallying support for BJP candidates Dr. Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma, contesting from Udhampur and Jammu Parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot will address rallies in Kathua in support of Congress candidates, including Choudhary Lal Singh for the Udhampur constituency and Raman Bhalla for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat.

With the first phase of campaigning nearing its conclusion, these rallies hold strategic significance, particularly in hotly contested constituencies like Udhampur and Jammu.

In Udhampur, the battle is primarily between Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Congress' Choudhary Lal Singh, with other candidates also vying for attention. The constituency heads to the polls on April 19.

Similarly, in Jammu, the main contest is between BJP's Jugal Kishore and Congress' Raman Bhalla, with other parties also in the fray. This constituency is spread over four districts and is scheduled for elections in the second phase on April 26, 2024.

Furthermore, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security, Shamsheer Hussain, also issued an advisory for people to arrive on time for smooth entry before the start of the programme.

(KNO)

