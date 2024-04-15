UAE: Parks, Beaches Closed In Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, RAK Due To Unstable Weather

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 3:26 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 11:19 PM

As unstable weather condition take over the country, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah authorities have announced the closure of all public parks in the emirates.

Beaches will also be closed to the public in Abu Dhabi and RAK.

In Abu Dhabi, the closure will begin on Tuesday, April 16, and will go on until weather conditions improve.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

In Sharjah, the closure has already been set in motion from today, April 15. Parks are set to reopen once weather conditions improve. The same has been implemented in Ras Al Khaimah from April 15.

This decision aims to ensure safety of community members in all three emirates.

In an advisory, UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has underlined significant fluctuations in weather conditions across the country.

Heavy rains, intensified by lightning and thunder, poses a risk of flooding in various regions. Additionally, strong winds are expected that are likely to reduce horizontal visibility.

From Monday evening until Tuesday afternoon, unstable weather conditions will develop in Western areas, gradually moving towards Abu Dhabi, Northern, and Eastern regions. Residents can expect an increase in convective clouds, resulting in rainfall of varying intensities, accompanied by lightning, thunder, and a chance of hail in some areas.

Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, another wave of unsettled weather will sweep from Western areas, affecting scattered regions across the country.

ALSO READ

UAE: Heavy rains, thunderstorm, hail forecast as unstable weather intensifies

UAE braces for stormy weather: Residents urged to take precautions, remain vigilant

Oman: One more missing person found dead as death toll rises to 13 due to heavy rains