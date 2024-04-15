'From Watan' Products See Brisk Sales During Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The sales of products made by projects under the“From Watan” initiative of the Ministry of Social Development and Family increased considerably throughout the Eid al-Fitr holidays, local Arabic daily Arrayah reported.



While thanking the ministry, the owners of the projects stressed the need to maintain permanent places to display their products at the various popular and tourist destinations across the country such as Souq Waqif, Al Wakra Old Souq, Katara - the Cultural Village, Darb Lusail and the Old Doha Port with minimum rents to help them grow.



Shams al-Qassabi pointed out that project owners always seek to take part in the major events and festivities across the country as the diversity of customers at such events would give them more ideas on how to develop their products and introduce new ways of marketing them. Her participation in such events even helped her to export her products. Reem al-Badr feels participating in such events would certainly promote national products to a wider base of customers. Mubarak al-Dossari said the Ministry of Social Development and Family gives project owners great support but they face considerable challenges such as the need to maintain affordable e-payment methods and devices, and the operational costs of workers, delivery and other fees. These would eventually raise the price of the product, in the competition against products by big companies.



Nora al-Hydous said that project owners should be given professional training on marketing to help them improve their economic returns. She also stressed that the continuous participation in public festivities and other occasions helps them understand the requirements of the market.

