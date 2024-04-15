Ukrhydroenergo, Czech Delegation Discuss Assistance With Reconstruction Of Hpps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrhydroenergo PrJSC and the representatives of the Czech government and business circles have discussed assistance with the reconstruction of Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants (HPPs).

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The parties discussed the consequences of [Russian] missile attacks on Ukraine's hydroelectric power plants and the possibilities of Czech manufacturers in relation to reconstruction works following the 'building better than it was before' principle. Special attention was paid to Ukrhydroenergo's promising projects, which the company continues to implement despite the wartime challenges,” the report states.

Ukrhydroenergo PrJSC Lead Engineer Vadym Rassovskyi briefed the Czech colleagues about the scale of Russian missile strikes, which targeted hydro power generating facilities. He stressed that Russia's massive attacks aimed to destabilize Ukraine's energy system.

The head of the Czech delegation, Marek Svoboda, emphasized that the Czech people were ready to provide further assistance to Ukraine.

A reminder that, on March 22, 2024, Russia fired 20 missiles at the city of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. Eight enemy projectiles targeted Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), hitting HPP-1 and HPP-2 units. The plant suffered serious damage.

Photo: Ukrhydroenergo