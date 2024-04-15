Two Palestinians Killed By Israeli Settlers In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 15 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinians were killed this Monday evening by Israeli occupation settlers' gunfire near the town of Aqraba, south of the city of Nablus in the West Bank.

The Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs said in a press statement that it had informed the Ministry of Health of the martyrdom of the two young men, Abdulrahman Bani Fadel, 30yrs, and Mohammad Bani Jama'a, 21yrs, by Israeli settlers' bullets near (Aqraba).

Local sources in the town reported that dozens of Israeli settlers, protected by Israeli occupation army, attacked Palestinian farmers in Khirbet Al-Tawil by shooting and wounding three Palestinians.

Two were declared dead, and the third sustained bruises.

The sources added that Israeli occupation forces prevented Palestinian ambulance crews from reaching the area and then informed the Palestinian side of their martyrdom and the detention of the two bodies.

Israeli settlers intensified their attacks on Palestinian villages and towns since last Friday, using the protection of the Israeli occupation forces. (end)

