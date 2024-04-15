Cambodia Visa For Greek, Indian, Latvian, Irish And Italian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR GREEK CITIZENS

The Cambodia e-Visa was initially introduced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in 2006. This is a formal document connected to your passport electronically, permitting entry and travel within Cambodia. The e-Visa for Cambodia is a digital permission for eligible citizens to travel to Cambodia for tourism within a specific timeframe. People from the majority of nations, including Greece, have the ability to use this online platform. The e-Visa for Greek citizens for Cambodia remains valid for a period of 90 days starting from the date it was issued. One entry permits a stay of up to 30 days in Cambodia. Greek passport holders can apply for a Cambodian electronic visa from the comfort of their own homes in 20 to 30 minutes, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consular office. The procedure is extremely straightforward, quick, and efficient.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR INDIAN CITIZENS

Cambodia is a top choice for tourists globally and not just in Southeast Asia. Angkor Wat, the world's largest religious structure, is located there, and it is the venue for numerous major festivals held throughout the year. In 2006, the Cambodian government made it simpler, cheaper, and less complicated for international visitors to get visas. When the Cambodian e-visa was launched, Indian citizens were allowed to submit their applications online. Indian nationals have the option to secure a Cambodia e-visa for either tourism or business reasons. Indian applicants are required to indicate the purpose of their visit on the application form. The Cambodian tourist visa for Indians is valid for three months from the date of issue, and you can stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days from the date of your arrival if you use an eVisa. India passport holders can apply for a Cambodian electronic visa in 20 to 30 minutes from the comfort of their own homes, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consular office. The procedure is extremely simple, quick, and effective.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR IRISH CITIZENS

In 2006, the Cambodian government made the decision to introduce a new category of visa in order to effectively boost the tourism sector. An announcement states that residents of more than 150 countries, including those from Ireland, have the opportunity to request different kinds of visas for Cambodia, such as an e-visa. Irish citizens should consider the e-visa for Cambodia as a great option. This visa enables Irish citizens to travel for purposes of tourism, business, or enjoyment. This particular e-visa is effective for a period of three months starting from the date it is approved. Upon arrival in Cambodia, visitors are allowed to remain in the country for a maximum of 30 days. Irish citizens prefer the Cambodia e-Visa the most due to its convenience. The online application process is simple and can be completed in under 10 minutes. More importantly, there is no need for you to visit an embassy.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR ITALIAN CITIZENS

In 2006, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia introduced the Cambodia e-visa, which is also referred to as electronic visa. The Cambodia e-Visa, which can be obtained by citizens from over 200 countries, including Italy, is an electronic travel permit. Italian nationals are allowed to travel to Cambodia using an eVisa for purposes of tourism, relaxation, or brief business visits. Italian citizens can stay in Cambodia for a maximum of 30 days with the Cambodia e-visa. For Italian citizens, a Cambodia eVisa is valid for three months starting from the date it was issued and permits single entry into the country, so consider this when scheduling your travels. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

CAMBODIA VISA FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS

The Cambodia e-visa, also called electronic visa, was introduced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia in 2006. The Cambodia e-Visa is an electronic travel permit accepted for citizens from over 200 countries, including Latvia. Latvian nationals have the option to obtain an eVisa for tourism, leisure, or short-term business purposes when traveling to Cambodia. Latvian citizens can travel to Cambodia for a maximum of 30 days with the Cambodia e-visa. A Cambodian eVisa for citizens of Latvia remains valid for three months starting from the issuance date and permits a single entry into the nation, therefore consider this when arranging your journey. The entire visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's own office or home.

