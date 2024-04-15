Cambodia Visa For Czech, German, French, Danish And Finnish Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR CZECH CITIZENS

Since 2006, Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has implemented an e-Visa system that permits foreign nationals to enter the country by applying online. The Cambodia e-Visa can be obtained by citizens of more than 200 countries, including Czech, as a digital travel permit. The e-Visa for Cambodia permits citizens of the Czech Republic to travel to the country for brief tourism or leisure purposes. Czech citizens are issued a one-time tourist visa for Cambodia. This implies that upon reaching Cambodia, your visa will restrict you from exiting and re-entering the nation. The Cambodia tourist visa allows Czech citizens to stay in Cambodia for a maximum of 30 days. The Cambodian tourist visa is valid for 90 days from the date it is issued. It is important to note that the visa must be used during its validity period. As a result, make sure to plan your trip carefully and arrive in Cambodia within the time frame specified. The visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's home or office.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

