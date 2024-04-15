Buchanan Communications Joins Burson

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - UK financial services firm Buchanan Communications is joining Burson, expanding the number of brands under the new agency's umbrella.



Buchanan becomes part of Burson immediately. The agency, which WPP acquired in 1997, provides private and public companies services including capital market advisory on transactions including M&A, and crisis and change management.



Buchanan also provides a comprehensive sustainability offering, including sustainability reporting and communications, along with creative services, including brand, website design, financial marketing collateral design, and digital content.



The Buchanan team serves clients across consumer, leisure and gaming; energy and renewables; financial services; industrials and infrastructure; investment companies; life sciences and healthcare; mining and metals; professional services; and technology, media and telecommunications.



Buchanan will operate as a brand within Burson along with Hill & Knowlton, GCI Health and AxiCom.



The integration of Buchanan comes ahead of BCW's July 1 merger with sister WPP agency Hill & Knowlton into a single entity called Burson. The merger will create a $1bn PR firm that could arguably be the industry's biggest player.



“Building reputation to grow brand and business value requires engagement across the full range of stakeholder audiences, including capital markets,” said BCW global CEO Corey duBrowa, who will be Burson's global CEO Burson when the merger is completed.“Beyond strengthening financial confidence or 'investability' in an organization, managing relationships with investor audiences is crucial to optimizing and protecting a company's valuation and reputation. Bringing the exceptional team at Buchanan to Burson gives us immediate strength in financial communications in key international markets and the firepower to expand this expertise at scale.”



Buchanan chairman Richard Oldworth said, "The formation of Burson as the market-leading powerhouse in the global communications industry provides an exceptional opportunity for Buchanan to consolidate its leading position in London and expand its operations internationally. We share a common vision with Burson of building and protecting reputations, delivering significant value and placing our clients first, as capital markets evolve and present exciting global opportunities. Having the expansive global network and complementary skillsets which Burson provides will be of tremendous value to our existing and prospective clients."

MENAFN15042024000219011063ID1108097413