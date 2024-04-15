Turkish Firm Karmod Builds Double-Walled Acid Storage Tank

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish firm Karmod has produced a double-walled acid storagetank with a focus on environmental safety, according to a statementissued by its subsidiary Karmod Plastic, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The newly developed tank was made using polyethylene rawmaterials.

Soner Kement, Karmod Plastic's production manager, said in thestatement that the new tank will provide full security to theproduction areas in the industry.

Kement stated that Karmod offers solutions to the chemicalindustry in particular, saying:“We give emphasis to sustainableenvironmental understanding in our products. In the production andtransformation industries, inorganic acids are heavily used, whichare known to be corrosive chemicals with serious effects.”

“In order to ensure full protection in said areas, the chancefor these acids to contact with the environment or humans must becompletely eliminated, which is where our new double-walled acidtanks come in, as they offer safety,” he added.

Kement mentioned that full security of no-contact was ensured byintegrating a sensor system into tanks.

"Since the tank is double-layered, warning sensors are activatedas soon as the leaks that may occur in the first layer pass to thesecond layer,” Kement added.

He added that they produce the newly developed double-walledpolyethylene acid storage tanks in all intermediate tonnages, up to20,000 liters.