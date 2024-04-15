Azercell Continues To Support“Youth Can! Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading mobile operator employees shared theirknowledge and experience with the wards of "SOS Children's Villages- Azerbaijan"

Another stage of the project "Youth Can!", aimed at increasingthe knowledge and skills of young people in need of special care,was joined by another 20 participants aged 15 to 23. As part of theprogram, Gunay Guliyeva, a specialist from the Human CapitalManagement department of Azercell, conducted a training session oneffective communication, career planning, resume writing, andinterview preparation. Educational videos describing the processesof interview preparation and self-presentation were also producedfor the "Youth Links" platform.

As part of the "Youth Can!" project, a training session "FromIdea to Business" was also organized. During the training conductedby Irada Mamedova, an expert from the Corporate Communicationsdepartment of Azercell, participants of the program receivedextensive information on youth entrepreneurship, business ideadevelopment, and the main trends of the global market.

It is worth noting that the project "Youth Can!", supported byAzercell, is aimed at obtaining education, professionaldevelopment, and preparation for employment for young wards of "SOS Children's Villages - Azerbaijan". The leading mobile operatorcontinues to implement projects aimed at protecting health andrights, obtaining quality education, and facilitating theintegration into society of youth from vulnerable groups in need ofspecial care.