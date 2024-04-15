Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting To Discuss Battlefield Situation, Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss Ukraine's defense needs and critical infrastructure protection.

The head of state said this in a post on Telegram

"The two most important topics are the frontline and energy industry. The report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation in the main sectors, our defense needs and our future actions. Intelligence data: Oleh Ivashchenko from the Foreign Intelligence Service and Kyrylo Budanov from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine on the enemy's likely actions. The report by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on contracts for the supply of weapons, EW systems and drones," the President wrote.

The Head of State also heard reports by representatives of the energy sector - the Ministry of Energy, Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Naftogaz - on the efforts they are making to protect energy systems, restore damaged generation, and reconnect consumers. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov also reported on the protection of critical infrastructure, particularly in frontline and border regions.

"Physical defense cannot completely protect some facilities from terrorist attacks. This can only be done by sufficiently effective air defense. We are grateful to those friends who understand this and quickly responded to our calls to support Ukraine's air shield. However, the intensity of Russian attacks requires greater unity. By defending Israel, the free world has demonstrated that such unity is not only possible but also one hundred percent effective. Decisive actions of the allies prevented the success of terror and the loss of infrastructure and forced the aggressor to cool down," Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized that the same is possible to protect Ukraine, which like Israel is not a member of NATO, from terrorism. According to him, this does not require the activation of Article 5, only political will.

As reported, Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko said that as a result of Russian attacks, Ukraine's energy system lost a significant amount of generating capacity. However, it remains balanced and stable.

Since March 22, massive Russian attacks have destroyed the Burshtynska, Ladyzhynska, Trypilska, and Zmiivska thermal power plants. The Dnipro hydroelectric power plant suffered large-scale damage.

