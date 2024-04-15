Qatar Vs Indonesia AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Hosts Qatar are set to take on debutants Indonesia at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium for the second game in the opening day of the AFC U23 Asian Cup.

Both teams hope to do big things in the tournament, with the Qatar U23 Portuguese coach Ilidio Vale stating that the goal of the tournament was qualifying to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The U23 side, as per Vale, has been tremendously energized by the senior Qatari national teams' successful title defense in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, in which the host country defeated Jordan 3-1 in the final to retain the most coveted Asian silverware.

Indonesia's U23 Korean coach Shin Tae-yong has acknowledged that his team's campaign will not be easy with Qatar, Jordan, and Australia being the other teams in the group.

The Korean coach stated however that his side aims to“leave a mark” in their first ever AFC U23 tournament appearance.

GAME ENDS

90' + 5' after VAR check for a possible red card, Indonesia's Ramadhan Sananta's yellow card is cancelled and is instead given a straight red. Indonesia down to 9 men.

90' + 2' Indonesia is one the offensive while the Qatari team is successfully absorbing pressure. Nine minutes to go.

80' Attempt blocked. Ramadhan Sananta (Indonesia U23) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

74' Foul by Muhammad Ferarri (Indonesia U23).

73' Substitution, Qatar U23. Abdalla Yousif replaces Abdullah Al Yazidi.

72' Substitution, Qatar U23. Mohamed Gouda replaces Mahdi Salem.

72' Substitution, Indonesia U23. Ramadhan Sananta replaces Arkhan Fikri.

71' Mahdi Salem (Qatar U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

71' Foul by Mahdi Salem (Qatar U23).

70' Foul by Arkhan Fikri (Indonesia U23).

69' Attempt missed. Nathan Tjoe-A-On (Indonesia U23) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rafael Struick.

69' Attempt blocked. Marselino Ferdinan (Indonesia U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

68' Foul by Arkhan Fikri (Indonesia U23).

67' Attempt missed . Ahmed Al Rawi (Qatar U23) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mostafa Meshaal.

66' Foul by Rizky Ridho (Indonesia U23).

65' Foul by Rio Fahmi (Indonesia U23).

63' Attempt saved . Marselino Ferdinan (Indonesia U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

60' Attempt missed. Nathan Tjoe-A-On (Indonesia U23) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

59' Foul by Jassem Gaber (Qatar U23).

57' Marselino Fedinan hits a superb volley that forces Qatar's Youssef Abdullah to produce a heroic save. The Indonesian side looks dangerous still despite being one man down.

56' Saif Eldeen Hassan (Qatar U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

54' GOAL! QATAR LEADS BY TWO

51' Substitution, Indonesia U23. Nathan Tjoe-A-On replaces Komang Teguh.

RED CARD

46' Second yellow card to Ivar Jenner (Indonesia U23) for a bad foul.

46' Foul by Ivar Jenner (Indonesia U23).

Second Half begins

Qatar 1 - 0 Indonesia

Half Time: Qatar 1 - 0 Indonesia

45+4' Foul by Ahmed Al Rawi (Qatar U23).

IN VIDEO: Qatar team first goal and fans' reaction at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

⚽ 45+1'Goal! Qatar U23 1, Indonesia U23 0 . Khaled Ali (Qatar U23) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

44' Rizky Ridho (Indonesia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

43' VAR Checking: Qatar U23 Penalty.

42' VAR check for a possible penalty for the Qatari team

39' Indonesia's Rafael Struick lets go a fabulous curling effort that rattles the left post. Very close!

36' Indonesia's Arhan lobs a throw in into the area which finds Muhammad Ferrari head, but is dealt with by Qatar's Youssef Abdullah

32' Play stops momentarily as Indonesia's Pratama Arhan is down and being tended to by medics

22' Indonesian team looking beginning to look lively and pushing the ball forward more

6' Offside, Qatar U23. Khaled Ali is caught offside.

3' Attempt saved. Hashmi Al Hussain (Qatar U23) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mostafa Meshaal with a cross.

Festivities before the match outside Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

Indonesian Fans outside the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium showing their support!

Lineups

Fan atmosphere at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium