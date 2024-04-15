Employees To Work Remotely Tomorrow Due To Weather Conditions: Council Of Ministers General-Secretariat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Council of Ministers General-Secretariat announced that it was decided to adopt remote work on Tuesday for all employees in all ministries, government agencies, public bodies, and institutions, given the exceptional weather conditions that the country is expected to witness in the coming hours.
In a statement on Monday, the Council of Ministers General-Secretariat indicated that employees of the military, security, and health sectors are excluded from this decision, as well as employees whose work nature requires them to be present at the workplace.
The Council of Ministers General-Secretariat urged citizens and residents to take information from reliable sources and follow security and safety instructions issued by the official authorities in the country.
