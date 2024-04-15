Man Found Dead In West Delhi, Police Launches Probe

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) A 35-year-old man was found dead in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Monday, a police official said, adding that efforts are being made to establish the circumstances leading to the incident and identify the culprits behind the murder.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district.

Police said that a police control room (PCR) call was received at the Punjabi Bagh police station at 7.45 am, regarding an unidentified dead body lying in the Jheel Park area.

"A police team rushed to the spot while the FSL and Crime teams were also summoned. The dead body has been sent to SGM Hospital and preserved," Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Vichitra Veer said.

The DCP said that the local police reached out to the Pradhan of a village in Sitapur on the basis of a tattoo on the deceased's right hand. "With their efforts, the deceased was identified as Dinesh Kumar. Based on the preliminary observations and circumstances, it appears to be a case of murder," he said.