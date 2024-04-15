Netherlands To Provide EUR 4.4B In Additional Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Dutch government is planning to allocate almost EUR 4.4 billion in additional aid to Ukraine over the next two years.

That's according to a document entitled "Spring Memorandum 2024 ," published on the government's website, Ukrinform reports.

The document, which describes the main plans of the government for 2024 and further years, envisages additional funding in support for Ukraine, the defense of the Netherlands, the accommodation of refugees in the country, etc.

The government plans to provide an additional EUR 4.4 billion in military and humanitarian support to Ukraine for the period 2024-2026.

The country also plans to allocate EUR 500 million to the Ministry of Defense to bolster its air defenses and purchase ammunition.

According to NU , since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and taking into account this document, the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with about EUR 10 billion in aid.

According to NOS , the document still needs to be approved by the parliament, in which some parties are negotiating the formation of a coalition.