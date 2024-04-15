Commodity market prices ease but remain volatile after Iran's military response to Israel

(MENAFN) Following fluctuations in commodity markets, prices eased but remained volatile following the conclusion of Iran's military response to Israel over the weekend.



The price of Brent oil per barrel experienced a decline of approximately 0.85 percent, reaching USD89.7 compared to Friday's closing price. Last week, Brent oil reached the USD92.5 level, which marked a peak for the past six months.



Similarly, natural gas prices dropped by 0.85 percent, while heating oil saw a decrease of 0.89 percent over the same period as of GMT1015.



In contrast, the price of gold per ounce registered a gain of 0.33 percent, reaching USD2,351.4 compared to last week's closing price. Gold also achieved a historical high of USD2,430 during the previous week.



Silver prices experienced an increase of 1.82 percent, reaching USD28.35 after reaching USD29.6 last week.



Meanwhile, steel prices observed a slight decline of 0.12 percent, whereas copper prices rose by 0.75 percent.



In the agricultural sector, wheat prices saw a decrease of 1.13 percent, while soybeans experienced a slight decline of 0.21 percent. Conversely, rice prices saw an increase of 2.44 percent.

