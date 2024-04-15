Prime Minister Meets Foreign Minister Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tashkent: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Bakhtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of the second ministerial meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the GCC countries and Central Asian states, held in Tashkent on Monday.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

Afterward, an agreement on strategic partnership and the establishment of the coordination council between the two countries' foreign ministries was signed.

The agreement was signed on the Qatari side by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and on the Uzbek side by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Hassan bin Hamza Hashim and Director of Asian Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Yousef bin Sultan Laram.