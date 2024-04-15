Israeli Forces Arrest 25 Palestinians In West Bank Raids

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, April 15 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of arrests in the West Bank on Monday, detaining 25 Palestinians, including a young girl and former prisoners.The arrests were primarily focused in Tulkarm, with additional operations reported in Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Jenin, Nablus, Tubas, and Jerusalem.Reports from the Palestinian Prisoners Society and the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Authority revealed that the arrests were accompanied by allegations of abuse, beatings, and threats against the detainees and their families. Additionally, there were claims of damage to Palestinian homes during the operations.The joint statement said the number of arrests since October 7 has now reached approximately 8,240. It also highlighted the ongoing violation of detainees' rights, particularly the issue of enforced disappearance among those held in Gaza. Israeli authorities have refused to provide any information regarding their fate or whereabouts to relevant human rights organizations.