Parsons Selected To Design The Future Newark Bay Bridge, Advancing Transportation Throughout New Jersey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority selected the company to serve as final designer for the replacement of the Vincent Robert Casciano Bridge, known as the Newark Bay Bridge. The final design is the first final design contract of the Newark Bay-Hudson County Extension Improvements Program, a critical modernization and safety program that will rebuild the 8.1-mile NJ Turnpike Extension from Interchange 14 in Newark to Jersey Avenue in Jersey City. This replacement is the Turnpike Authority's highest priority, given the condition of the nearly 70-year-old structure, which is at the end of its life. Parsons is leading the design effort from our Newark, NJ office.



The replacement of the Newark Bay Bridge represents a significant portion of the Program's first project, which will reconstruct the Extension between Interchange 14 in Newark and Interchange 14A in Bayonne and Jersey City. To mitigate impacts on drivers, the surrounding communities, and the environment, there will be a phased strategy to replace the Newark Bay Bridge that will not increase traffic congestion. A new cable-stayed bridge will be built alongside the existing Newark Bay Bridge, during which time the existing bridge will remain operational. Once the new bridge is completed, the existing bridge will be demolished, and another new cable-stayed bridge will be built in its place. The two new cable-stayed bridges will increase safety and capacity by providing four lanes of traffic in both the eastbound and westbound directions. New structures will feature long in-water approaches and parallel 800 ft. long cable-stayed bridges. Adjacent to Newark Liberty International Airport, the towers will be height-limited, like the recently completed Goethals Bridge Replacement Project, several miles south of the Newark Bay Bridge, for which Parsons also served as lead designer. The new crossing will feature a 150-year service life, aesthetic lighting, and state-of-the-art infrastructure technologies.

“Parsons has led bridge design on projects throughout New Jersey for decades and has delivered many of the region's largest infrastructure projects, including the new Newark Liberty International Airport Terminal A,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons.“As a leader in complex bridge design and delivery, we are excited to partner with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority to assure driver and community safety, provide a more efficient and resilient transportation network and deliver infrastructure that will serve the community's needs for years to come.”

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

To learn more about Parsons' bridge design expertise, visit .

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Lexus K. White

+1 980.253.9781

...

...



Investor Relations Contact:Dave Spille+ 1 --,