Strikes On Israel: Iran Says, 'Era Of Strategic Patience Over'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Tehran- Iran has vowed a“much harsher response” if Israel launched any retaliatory attack in the aftermath of Sunday's unprecedented aerial strikes with a top aide of President Ebrahim Raisi declaring the strikes signify“end of the strategic patience”.

Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs

Mohammad Jamshidi made the remark in a post on his X account on Sunday after Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched extensive missile and drone strikes on Israel in response to attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1.

Meanwhile Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has warned of a“much harsher response” against any further action by Israel in the aftermath of the Islamic Republic's retaliatory operation against Israel.

In a statement, the SNSC said that Iran carried out the retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation True Promise, because Israel“crossed Iran's red lines” by attacking its diplomatic premises in Damascus.

It said the operation was in accordance with Article 2 of the UN Charter which urges all UN members to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

“Should the Israeli regime plan to continue its wicked actions against Iran, by any means or methods or at any levels, it will get a response ten times harsher,” it warned.

The SNSC also said that by carrying out Operation True Promise, Iran exercised its inherent right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

“The operation was the least punitive action necessary to safeguard Iran's national interest and security,” the statement said.

“Iranian missiles and drones targeted Israeli military and air bases, and we refrained from attacking their civic infrastructure and for now the operation has been completed, and we do not intend to continue,” it concluded.