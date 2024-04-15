How To Reach Stadiums For AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP Anisha Bijukumar |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hosts Qatar will take on debutants Indonesia at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, while Australia and Jordan will square off at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium today as the AFC U23 Asian Cup kicks off.

The tournament will see 16 Asian U23 teams battle for supremacy at its sixth edition which will be played from today, April 15, 2024, to May 3 across four stadiums with the finals scheduled to take place at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Other venues include Al Janoub Stadium, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, and Khalifa International Stadium.

Here is a guide to plan your route to the stadiums.

Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium

The Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, with a seating capacity of 12,000 spectators, is one of Qatar's most prestigious sports arena. Situated in Al Rayyan, the stadium is easily accessible by Doha Metro, with Al Sudan Metro station on Gold Line being 10-minute walk away.

Spectators can get to the stadium using Karwa Bus as four Al Saad Sports Club bus stops around the complex ensure connectivity with various parts of the city.

Parking is also available for spectators and details on that can be accessed here .

Stadium car parks will open four hours before the start of the match and conclude their operations two hours after the final whistle.

Al Janoub Stadium

The Al Janoub Stadium was one of the landmark stadiums that held the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The stadium is accessible by car or taxi and has ample parking facilities. Details of which can be accessed here .

The nearest metro station is Al Wakra via M132 MetroLink Bus from the station.

Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium

The Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, previously known as Duhail Stadium, is closest to Qatar University Metro Station.

The stadium is also accessible by Karwa bus stops which operates multiple stops near the arena for both L519 and T616 buses.

Details and directions to parking can be accessed here .

Khalifa International Stadium

This international stadium stands as an enduring symbol of Qatar's sporting legacy. Apart from hosting crucial World Cup matches, the venue has held FIFA Arab Cup and Asian Cup games since its inauguration in the 70s.

The stadium is located in Aspire Zone and it's easily accessible by car or taxi. The parking facility and other such details can be found here .

Sports City, on Gold Line, is the nearest metro station to the stadium.