Over 50% Services On CGB's Sharek Platform Automated

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Over 50 percent of services on Sharek platform, run by the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau (CGB), have been automated to save the time and efforts of beneficiaries, said an official.

Sharek is a platform for beneficiaries of government services, providing a unified digital experience across various government entities.

The platform aims to enhance the experience of citizens, residents and visitors of Qatar who receive government services, by achieving maximum efficiency, effectiveness and speed in providing government services to beneficiaries.

Speaking in a Qatar TV programme, Fahd Abdul Malik from CGB, explained some of the developments witnessed by the government services centres.“Over 50 percent of services offered by the government services centres have been automated,” said Abdul Malik.

He said that people no mare need to go to the centres to avail many services because they are available on the mobile app which takes few minutes to finish.

Sharek platform has been connected with government services centres showing the statistics of transactions made in each service separately. It also shows the services which are made available and the services which have been completed and those under process.

Speaking in the same programme, Raed Al Emadi from CGB said the bureau is keen on smart governance.

He said the move aims to provide services using new technologies such as artificial intelligence. "It is a unified platform for streamlining several issues such as complaints, appreciations, complements, inquiries and suggestions."

As part of our mission to modernise and develop government services, we follow up on all services provided in the government service centres affiliated with CGB, and we are interested in customers' opinions and their evaluation of their experience there, the bureau said in a social media post. The total number of services completed in February 2024 reached 54,364, and the average customer satisfaction reached 98.70% based on the opinions of service recipients, it added. The unified platform for managing and unifying customer experience, Sharek provides many advantages to customers, employees, supervisors, and decision-makers.

It established a new phase in the history of government services by saving time and effort and facilitating procedures with the support of artificial intelligence, as it linked 40 government agencies through service provision and communication channels with customers.

The platform measures the percentage of customers' satisfaction with the services provided in an objective manner based on facts and figures.

It provides a comprehensive and detailed dashboard about the performance of government services from the point of view of the customer and comparing it with the performance of similar entities globally, in addition to monitoring the various media outlets regarding government services.

During the first phase, it was linked with all government service centres, as well as the services provided by CGB, with the aim of providing a unified digital experience for those dealing with government agencies, improving the communication mechanism with them, and reducing the response time to their requests.