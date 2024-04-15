Flooding in Sultanate of Oman’s area of Samad A'Shan kills 12 people

(MENAFN) Today, the Search and Rescue Sector of the National Emergency Management System in the Sultanate of Oman delivered distressing news, reporting the tragic loss of 12 lives due to flooding in the area of Samad A'Shan. Among the victims were two citizens, nine students, and one expatriate, all of whom were swept away in their vehicles by the powerful floodwaters.



In spite of ongoing search efforts, five citizens in the state of Al Mudhaibi remain missing, adding to the urgency and gravity of the situation. In response to the unfolding crisis, the Ministry of Education swiftly announced the suspension of school operations across various provinces, including Muscat, North Sharqiyah, South Sharqiyah, Ad-Dakhiliyah, Adh-Dhahirah, and South Al Batinah. In light of the safety concerns posed by the adverse weather conditions, all public, private, and international schools in these regions will transition to remote learning for tomorrow, Monday, April 15, 2024.



This temporary shift aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff members in the affected areas, allowing time for authorities to assess and mitigate the risks posed by the ongoing flooding. Regular classroom activities are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, pending further updates and developments from local authorities.

