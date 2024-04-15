Amarnath Yatra 2024: Registration to Permit-7 tips to follow

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shri Amarnath Cave Temple Yatra: The sacred cave of Amarnath is located 141 kilometres from the city Srinagar at an altitude of 12,756 feet above sea level in the Ladar Valley. Here are seven tips to follow for the Amarnath Yatra

According to the Shri Amarnath site Board (SASB), the Amarnath Yatra will begin on June 29 and end on August 19. Advanced registration will start on Monday, April 15.



Register and get permissions early. Registration helps the authorities monitor pilgrims and guarantee safety throughout the yatra.

Yatras traverse rugged terrain and high heights. Regular exercise and endurance training will prepare your body for the voyage.

Be prepared for high altitude before the yatra. Spend a few days in Srinagar or Pahalgam to acclimatise to lower oxygen levels and avoid altitude sickness.

Warm clothes, weather gear, sturdy walking shoes, first-aid kit, sunscreen, and bug repellent are needed. Take energy-boosting foods and enough water to keep hydrated.

Follow authorities' directions and routes. Taking shortcuts or leaving defined pathways might lead to accidents or becoming lost in the bush.

Keep the pilgrimage site clean and sacred. Avoid littering and appropriately dispose of rubbish. Respect regional norms and traditions.

Stay current on weather and Yatra information. Prepare for schedule or route adjustments due to weather or security issues.