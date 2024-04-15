Lok Sabha Elections 2024: South India Too Will Get Bullet Trains In Next Term, Says PM Modi In Kerala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 15) addressed an election rally in Kunnamkulam in the Alathur constituency in Thrissur district. He said that Kerala would have its voice ensured in the Parliament after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This marks Prime Minister Modi's sixth visit to Kerala, with his last appearance being a significant roadshow in Palakkad district on March 19.

Campaigning for the BJP-led NDA candidates in Thrissur and Alathur, PM Modi emphasized the promise of progress in Kerala, citing various commitments and development programs outlined in the BJP's manifesto 'Modi ki Guarantee', released on Sunday.

The Prime Minister added that the achievements of the BJP government in the past 10 years were a mere trailer. He also attacked the Congress by alleging that it created a weak image of India in the world, while the BJP had built the country into a strong nation.

The Prime Minister announced that the bullet train service, currently underway in western India, would soon extend its reach to South India, becoming a reality in the region.

"Once the NDA government comes back to power for a third time, it will commence survey work for ensuring bullet trains in north, east and south India similar to the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. It would spearhead development in the South," he said.

PM Modi further criticized the Left government, accusing them of obstructing the Centre's development initiatives in Kerala. He alleged that the Left front's governance would lead to Kerala's downfall, drawing parallels with its track record in other states where it previously held power.

PM Modi also attacked the Pinarayi government in Kerala by referring to the Karuvannur Cooperative bank scam and accusing the Left party of looting money belonging to the poor.

" People were deceived who thought that if they send money, they will get interest and they can use it for necessity. CPM Chief Minister has been lying for three years. They are lying that they will pay and punish the guilty. However, it was Modi who took action. Rs 90 crores from fraudsters have been confiscated by ED. Now we are discussing how to complete the legal process and release the lost ones. The money will be returned to those who have been cheated in Karuvannur. We will go to any extent for that," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kerala on Sunday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's fervent electoral drive leading up to the imminent Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister, who reached Kochi from Mysuru on Sunday night, stayed at the Ernakulam Guest House.

Later, he will travel to Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district. At Kattakkada, PM Modi will campaign for V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrashekar, the two union ministers contesting under the NDA banner from the Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies respectively.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also joined the election campaign in Kerala today as the state gears up for polling on April 26 across all 20 constituencies.

